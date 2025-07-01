Army showcases officer recruitment process to students in Sokoto, urges national support

As part of activities commemorating the 162nd Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Sokoto, has called on Nigerians to support the military in its mission to protect the nation’s sovereignty and maintain peace.

Speaking at a public engagement held at Yahaya Abdulkarim Model Primary and Secondary School in Sokoto on Tuesday, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, emphasized the importance of public cooperation in military operations.

The GOC, represented by Brigadier General Aliyu Musa, highlighted the Nigerian Army’s enduring commitment to professionalism, resilience, and national service.

Ajose noted that the Army offers diverse career opportunities for both professionals and non-professionals and welcomes eligible citizens from all backgrounds into its ranks.

“The Nigerian Army remains a cornerstone of national defense, and we are continuously evolving to meet modern security challenges,” he stated.

He added that the military remains committed to counter-terrorism operations, protecting territorial integrity, and defending citizens’ rights across the country.

Reflecting on the significance of NADCEL 2025, Ajose said the 162nd anniversary was being marked nationwide with various activities, including Juma’at prayers, interdenominational services, community outreach, and symbolic ceremonies that unite military families and civilians in thanksgiving.

Also speaking at the event, the Acting Director of Education Services, 8 Division, Lt. Col. Nuhu Yahaya, guided the students through the processes of becoming commissioned and non-commissioned officers in the Army. He explained the requirements, training duration, and the wide range of specialized fields available within the military.

The school’s principal, Hajia Murjanatu Muhammad, and the headteacher, Hajia Lubabatu Musa, expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Army for the initiative, noting that the session served as a motivation for students to consider careers in national service.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Chairperson of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), 8 Division, Mrs. Meg Ndidi Ajose, paid tribute to the vital role of military spouses. Speaking during a separate event, she described the wives of officers and soldiers as the silent strength behind the uniform.

“The strength behind the uniform is a woman,” she declared. “We are the moral compass, peacebuilders, and bridges between the military and civilian communities. Women have continued to play a critical role in upholding family values, promoting hygiene, education, and communal harmony.”

These activities are part of the Nigerian Army’s broader effort to celebrate its legacy and engage meaningfully with the public as it marks over a century and a half of service to the nation.