Army seeks stronger media collaboration with Nigerian Tribune

The Acting Director of Nigerian Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, has emphasised the importance of strengthening collaboration between the military and the media in promoting accurate and timely reporting of national security issues.

Anele stated this during a courtesy visit to the Abuja office of the Nigerian Tribune Newspaper, Piwoyi, Airport Road, on Wednesday. She was accompanied by Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Unuakhalu and Major Audu Arigu.

Commending Nigerian Tribune for its longstanding contributions to journalism and national development, Anele described the paper as a well-sought-after publication and praised its professionalism in covering military activities.

“The reason why I am here is collaboration. I want to appreciate you for the good work that you are doing for the Nigerian Army and encourage you to do more.

“My doors are always open. I understand the need for timeliness and for hearing both sides of the story when you are doing your reportage. I will try as much as possible to oblige you with whatever information you need, Anele said.

In his response, the Acting Abuja Bureau Chief of Nigerian Tribune, Mr Segun Olatunji, noted that the newspaper, established in 1949, remains the country’s oldest surviving national daily and has consistently shaped public discourse in politics and current affairs.

Olatunji commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their sacrifices in defending the nation, stating, “If not for the armed forces, there would not be any Nigeria.

“We commend the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff for the good works they are doing in securing Nigeria. Nigerian Tribune is always ready to assist the Nigerian Army.”

He, however, appealed to the military high command to pay closer attention to the welfare of troops in different theatres of operation, stressing that this remains a critical issue.

“We normally have challenges with welfare, but since the current Chief of Army Staff assumed office, we have not had any bad reports. We want him to continue like that. Please convey our greetings to him,” Olatunji added.

The visit underscores the Nigerian Army’s ongoing efforts to foster stronger ties with the media in order to enhance mutual understanding and ensure balanced reporting of security operations across the country.

