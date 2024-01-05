Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has expressed displeasure over the non presence of enough females at the screening exercise of Kano indigenes willing to join Nigerian Army.

The Governor was speaking through the Commissioner of Special Duties, Hajiya Amina Abdullahi HOD, while observing the conduct of the exercise held at Bukavu Barracks in the metropolis.

He vowed to use all the available channels in enlightening the womenfolk across the nooks and crannies of the state on the importance of joining such service in view of how this part of the country has been lagging behind in the scheme of things.

Governor Yusuf then charged the 150 youths that sailed through, to endure the hardship they would face as a result of the rigorous training they would undergo, as according to him, it was just a matter of time.

He explained that in his position as Chief Executive of the state, he would do his best in supporting them in whatever way possible so as to attain their potential.

Governor Yusuf, who vowed to use his good office in ensuring those that have not met the required criteria do so during subsequent exercises, enjoined those that qualified to protect the good name of the state.

According to a statement signed by the director public enlightenment, Kano special duties, Alhaji Umar Abdu kurmawa, a copy made available on Friday, to press in Kano, Governor Yusuf said it became necessary that Kano should always set the pace while others follow.

While speaking, Executive Secretary of Guidance and Counseling Board, Alhaji Faruk Abdu Sumaila, stressed the need for the 150 youth to give a good account of themselves in the course of the proper exercise to be held at Falgore forest thanking the present administration for its tireless support in that respect.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE