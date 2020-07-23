Army rescues abducted victims in Ondo, recover weapons

Men of the 32 Artillery Brigade in Ondo State, in conjunction with other security agencies on Thursday, rescued two kidnapped victims in Iboropa, Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state.

The two victims, Mr Aremo Abiodun and Mrs Agnes Afogun from Ugba Akoko were kidnapped by some gunmen on their way to a neighbouring town, Simerin and dragged them into the forest.

Abiodun, 50 years old driver and Afogun who is a trader had been in the captive of the hoodlums for some two days.

Their abductors who contacted their families demanded the sum of N30m for their freedom and seized from communicating their families after demanding for the ransom.

The security agents however swung into action, combing the forest in the area only to find the two victims where they were kept while their abductors after noticing the security operatives took to their heels.

Speaking on the operation and rescue of the two victims, Acting Assistance Director Army Public Relations, Captain Ayorinde Omojokun, said the victims were rescued after spending two days in the captives of their abductors.

He explained that “On Tuesday around 7 pm, the victims who were going to Simerin from Ugbe, had their journey interrupted by unknown gunmen who kidnapped and moved them to one of their fortified hideout in the forest.

“With the support of the IGP-IRT team, Troops were able to track the location of the Kidnappers to Iboropa forest. The security agencies swung into action and went in pursuit of the Kidnappers.

“On sighting the advancing troops, the kidnappers took to their heels and abandoned the victims, a Dane gun and matchets”

He said the security agencies are still in pursuit of the kidnappers in order to apprehend them but said the victims have been rescued without paying ransoms.

