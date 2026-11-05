Army releases shortlist for 2027 short service course

The Nigerian Army has released the list of shortlisted candidates for the Short Service Combatant Commission (SSCC) Course 50/2027 Selection Board exercise.

The Army announced the development in a post on its official X account on Thursday, directing applicants to check their names on its recruitment portal.

It said shortlisted candidates are expected to report to the Nigerian Defence Academy, Ribadu Campus (Old Site), Kaduna, from November 23, 2026.

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The selection exercise will run until December 11, 2026.

The SSCC programme provides qualified Nigerian civilians and serving military personnel with an opportunity to become commissioned officers in the Combat Arms, comprising Infantry and Armour, as well as Combat Support Arms, including Artillery, Engineers, Signals and Intelligence.

According to the Army, candidates who successfully complete the training are typically commissioned as Second Lieutenants under a 15-year short service commission.

Applicants who submitted their applications between mid-August and October 17, 2026, were advised to visit the recruitment portal to confirm their selection and take note of the reporting requirements.

The Army also urged shortlisted candidates to prepare the original copies of their credentials, including educational certificates, birth certificates or age declarations, state of origin certificates, National Identification Number and Bank Verification Number slips, as well as duly signed photo-slips and guarantor forms.

It warned applicants against patronising unofficial websites, agents or individuals demanding payment for recruitment-related services, stressing that all stages of the recruitment exercise are free.

The Army further advised successful applicants to prepare for the medical, physical and interview assessments.

It urged candidates and members of the public to rely solely on its official recruitment portal, nashortservice.army.mil.ng, for accurate information about the exercise.