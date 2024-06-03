The Army Headquarters has addressed and refuted a ‘false’ report by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), which alleged that soldiers are currently surrounding the venue of the ongoing meeting between the NLC and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The NLC had earlier on its official X account raised alarm that soldiers are currently surrounding the venue of the ongoing meeting between the NLC and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday night, TRIBUNE ONLINE reports.

According to an official statement from the Army Headquarters, and posted on its X on Monday night, The Army responded that the presence of military personnel at the meeting venue is part of the routine security detail for Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), who is also attending the meeting.

The NSA arrived with his approved military escorts, who are there to ensure his security and will depart with him once the meeting concludes, the army said.

the statement read: “The attention of Army Headquarters has been drawn to a false breaking news by NLC alleging that soldiers currently surround the venue of the ongoing meeting between NLC and the SGF.

“Kindly note that the NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who is also attending the meeting, arrived at the meeting venue with his retinue of statutorily approved military escorts. Once the meeting is over, the escorts will lead the NSA from the venue.

“Kindly disregard the deliberate and misleading falsehood being peddled about the presence of the escorts at the meeting.”

