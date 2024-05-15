As recruitment into the Nigerian Army 87 regular intake for tradesmen/non-tradesmen and women continues, the Nigerian Army has sensitised the people of Rivers State that they are not utilising in the quota.

The Army has therefore called on stakeholders and leaders of Rivers and other Niger Delta states to encourage their youths to join the military.

Acting Director, Supply and Transport Services, Department of Army Logistics (DOAL), Army Headquarters, Brigadier-General Wiito Nzidee, made the call when he led a sensitisation team to Rivers State to educate the people on the ongoing recruitment of the Nigerian Army 87 regular intake for tradesmen/non-tradesmen and women.

While addressing journalists at the Garrison Command of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Brigadier-General Nzidee disclosed that Rivers State ranked lowest among other states of the South-South region in recent recruitments into the army.

He lamented that Rivers State is not utilising its quota when it comes to recruitment into the Army, saying the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, worried by the low representation of Rivers indigenes in the army, sent his team to visit the state and sensitise the indigenes and encourage the youth to take advantage of the ongoing recruitment to join the military.

He said, “The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, in his wisdom has sent us to carry this message to the nooks and crannies of not just Niger Delta but Rivers State that you are not utilising your quota in the Nigerian Army.

“This sensitisation campaign is not just for only Rivers State, we have gone to Delta, Edo, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states and with the messages we have passed to these states, it has changed their misconception about the military and they have come to understand that it is good to join the Army.

He stressed that the sensitisation exercise borders around the command philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff, which is to transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped and motivated force towards achieving the constitutional responsibilities of the Army in the country.

Also, the Commander, 6 Division Garrison Command, Brigadier-General Edet Effiong said the issue of Rivers and other Niger Delta states not utilising their quotas for recruitment into the Nigerian Army has become a serious concern.

“For the Chief of Army Staff to be so concerned that he has to send generals from this area to sensitise the people and hammer on the same issue, you will know it is now a serious concern. This is the second time this year that the COAS is sending Generals from this region to encourage our youths to join the army and that is to show you how serious it is,” he said.

