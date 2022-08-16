Army ready to deal with terrorism, others ― COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya, has disclosed that the Nigerian Army is combat-ready to deal with terrorists and end insecurity in the country.

Yahya stated this on Tuesday at a seminar organized for 8 Division in Sokoto with the theme “Intensifying Warrior Ethos and Regimentation in the Nigerian Army” at the Giginya Barack, Sokoto by the department of transformation and innovation.

The army chief who was represented by the General Officer Commanding 8 Division (GOC) and Commander Operation Hadarin Daji Maj Gen Uwem Bassey said the officers and soldiers should employ new tactics and innovation in their fight against terrorists.

He admitted that Nigeria is facing huge security challenges ranging from banditry in the North West and North Central to terrorism in the North East and militias in the South East and South-South.

He appealed to them to exhibit a high sense of professionalism and dedication in the conduct of their assignments by adhering strictly to the rules of the task.

He also encouraged them to channel their energy toward addressing the nation’s security challenges.

He maintained that the troops have made tremendous successes against the enemies of the nation, stressing that all the adversaries of Nigeria must be defeated decisively.

“Let me tell you this can be achieved in accordance to our constitutional responsibility as an Army,” he stated.

He noted that they should take victorious songs as a charge and work towards changing the psyche of the troops by developing a winning posture.

He commended the chief transformation and innovation (Army) for organizing this all-important seminar to sharpen the fighting spirit of the troops and rejuvenate the tenets of basic soldering, strict adherence to the customs traditions, ethics of the Army and upholding regimentation in all Nigerian Army formation and units.

He further explained that the department has been the hub for creative thinking and ideas for the Nigerian Army since its inception.

He implored all. Officers and soldiers of the department not to rest on their oars but continue to be innovative and committed towards taking the Nigerian Army to greater heights in its quest to achieve improved operational efficiency and deliver on its constitutional responsibilities.





He urged the participants to settle down and be attentive so as to tap from the wealth of experience of the resource persons.

Earlier, the chief of transformation and innovation of the Nigerian, Army Maj Gen Ofoche Charles, said the seminar is apt and timely looking at recent happening in the country.

He maintained that the seminar is to reinvigorate and reawaken regimentation cultures in the Nigerian Army.

He stated that the seminar is in line with the philosophy of the COAS whose desire is to make the Nigerian Army a force of exceptional repute.

He charged officers and soldiers to be disciplined without which he said strength is meaningless.

He said the resource persons were carefully selected looking at their professional pedigree.