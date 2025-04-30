Army raids hideout, arrests 31 suspected criminals in Edo

No fewer than 31 suspected members of a criminal syndicate have been arrested by troops of the Nigerian Army’s 4 Brigade during a raid on a building in First Bank Estate, Awesome Garden, along the Benin-Sapele Bypass in Benin, Edo State.

The well-coordinated operation, which took place on Monday, was led by the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Ebenezer Oduyebo.

The 4 Brigade’s Public Relations Officer, Captain Chinonso Oteh, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, stating that the operation followed credible intelligence on the activities of suspected fraudsters operating from the location.

According to him, the suspects were allegedly involved in cybercrime, kidnapping, robbery, and other criminal activities.

Items recovered from the scene include a Toyota vehicle, smartphones, laptops, cash, fetish materials, and a shrine pot believed to be used for ritual purposes.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that some of the suspects were lured into the compound by one Mr. Marvin Osabunye—currently on the run—under the false promise of employment opportunities. Many of them ended up trapped in the building for one to two years without freedom of movement,” Capt. Oteh said.

The spokesperson confirmed that the suspects and victims, along with all recovered items, have been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Benin Zonal Office, for further investigation and prosecution.

Brig. Gen. Oduyebo commended the troops and collaborating security agencies for the successful operation, calling it a major breakthrough in efforts to rid Edo State of criminal activities.