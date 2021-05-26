Army probes alleged extortion, murder of woman in Katsina

The Nigerian Army, on Wednesday, said that it was investigating the alleged extortion and murder of a woman in Yankara Village in Kastina by one of its personnel.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima,

Yerima who said that the investigation on the matter has commenced assured that personnel found guilty would face the wrath of the law.

The woman was said to have been arrested on May 7 this year by a local vigilante group in a commercial vehicle with about N420,000.

She was reportedly handed over to the troops for further investigation on the source of the money but was allegedly killed by the troops.

He also urged Nigerians to be calm, adding that the investigation would be thorough.

The statement titled ‘Army investigates alleged involvement of personnel in extortion and murder of woman in Kastina reads’, “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to media reports on the extortion and gruesome murder a woman in Yankara Village of Katsina State allegedly by troops.

“The Nigerian Army, therefore, wishes to inform the general public that it has commenced investigation into the matter and that anyone found culpable will face the wrath of the law.

“As a professional and responsible force, the NA does not tolerate any act of professional misconduct

“The general public is hereby urged to remain calm as the investigation will be thorough and enough to get to the root of the matter.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…Army probes alleged extortion, murder of woman in Katsina

Army probes alleged extortion, murder of woman in Katsina