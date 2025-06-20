Army officers trained on warrior ethos, trauma recovery, drug abuse

The Nigerian Army has intensified its efforts to address warrior ethos, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and drug abuse among its personnel.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, who was the special guest of honour, made this announcement while opening a combined seminar focused on intensifying awareness of warrior ethos, PTSD, and drug abuse in Kontagora.

The seminar tagged “From Trauma to Triumph: Building Combat Ready Warriors in the Nigerian Army was organised for officers of the Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery and Nigerian Army Training Center.

Oluyede who was represented by Commander, Nigerian Army Training Center, Kontagora, Maj. Gen.John Sokoya emphasised the importance of warrior ethos in the army, particularly in the face of contemporary security challenges.

“The warrior ethos embodies a deep sense of commitment, an intangible force that inspires soldiers to give their best in any situation.

“Today, warrior ethos is increasingly threatened by societal pressure and the growing trend of illicit use of drugs among army personnel,” he said.

He said the seminar aligned with his command philosophy which aimed to transform the Nigerian army into a well-motivated and combat ready force.

The COAS added that the seminar aimed to strengthen warrior ethos, create awareness on the devastating effects of drugs abuse and highlight ways to identify and manage PTSD

He said the seminar would present the opportunity for troops to strengthen their inherent warrior ethos, enhance cohesiveness in military operations and promote the core values of discipline, loyalty and selfless service.

He reiterated Nigerian Army is committed to providing effective leadership, sound administration professionalism, and combat readiness to better secure the terrorist integrity of the nation.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chief of Transformation and Innovation, Maj. Gen Olusegun Abai said the seminar was designed to enhance the leadership capacity of senior and middle cadre officers and to still warrior ethos among troops.

Abai, represented by Deputy Chief of Transformation and Innovation, Major. Gen. Collins Adetoba added that the workshop aimed to create awareness on the devastating effects of drug abuse.

“It will also highlight ways to identify and manage PTSD enhancing combat readiness,” he said.

Presentations were made on Intensifying Warrior Ethos in the Nigerian Army by Maj. Gen. Charles Ofoche (Rtd) and Combat Stress Management and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in the Nigerian Army by Lieut. Col. Susan Dibal (Rtd).

Also, Area Commander of the NDLEA Niger State Command Ibrahim Chikaji also presented lecture on Drug and Substance Abuse: Impact on Operational Effectiveness of the Nigerian Army.

