Army of David Ministries ends 2022 convention

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Army David Ministries convention,
Crucifix cross at sunset background, crucifixion of Jesus Christ

The 2022 convention of the Pastor Taiwo Awosika-led Army of David Ministries which began on Wednesday ended on Friday with the hosting of the ministry of Archbishop Joseph Ojo to minister to and pray for the worshipers.

The ministries of four great ministers of God had combined to bless the worshipers on each of the days of the convention held at 10, Peace Avenue, Oshorun Heritage Estate, Isheri.

On Wednesday, the Elshaddai Fire Ministries of Apostle John Mohammed ministered to the worshipers while Thursday saw Reverend E. Adeboye-Joshua imparting strength and grace to the worshipers.

