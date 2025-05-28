Army needs modern technology to fight insecurity — GOC 3 division

… as Bauchi hosts training on operational planning

As the fight against insecurity across the country intensifies, the Nigeria Army has declared that it needs all forms of new, modern and sophisticated technology and operational lines to tackle the spate.

The declaration was made by the General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Nigeria Army, Major General Eyitayo Foluso Oyinlola, during the opening ceremony of a four-day training for the 3 Division Operations Planning Cadre 2025 at holding at the 33 Artillery Brigade, Shadawanka Barracks in Bauchi.

Eyitayo Oyinlola who was represented by the Commandant of the Nigeria Army Armoured Corps (NAAC), Major General Abubakar Ahmed, noted that the training would equip and enhance the officers’ effectiveness as they acquire new technology to fight insecurity.

“The operational planning cadre junior commander’s training for tactical operational level is aimed at shaping and refreshing their minds on their responsibilities and acquainting them with innovations, policies in the Nigerian Army, and Army forces in general,” he said.

He added that the training was designed to enhance interagency cooperation and collaboration with sister security agencies, as they currently face asymmetric warfare where the enemy is hard to identify.

He also emphasised the need for participation from all stakeholders, including government, the Army, and the general public, to collaborate and aid security agencies in maintaining law, order, and security for citizens.

He further expressed optimism that the training would improve daily activities conducted to counter evolving security challenges and provide a platform for discussing new challenges and ideas.

The GOC called on participants to utilise the opportunity provided by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General GO Oluyede, to gain more knowledge from experienced resource persons during the four-day training.

In his speech, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed expressed appreciation to the Nigeria Army for choosing Bauchi to host the event and assured his administration’s support to all security agencies in the state.

Represented by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Ibrahim Gambo Galadima, the Governor noted that the good synergy between the Bauchi State Government and the Nigeria Army is a testament to the governor’s passion for security issues.

The Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu, assured of traditional leaders to Nigeria Army in achieving it’s figth against insecurity in the state.

Represented by the Dan Buran Bauchi, the Emir commended the peaceful coexistence between the Army and the host community stressing that it only in such atmospheric conditions that meaningful progress can be made.

The theme of the training ‘Leadership Capacity Building: A Panacea for Operational Effectiveness’.

