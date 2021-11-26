Army moves to change negative perception by the online community

Worried and agitated perhaps by the negative perception of Nigerians especially as concerns its engagement with the civilian populace, the Nigerian Army has held an interactive session involving the army personnel, civil society, the press and other stakeholders.

At the well-attended seminars organized by the Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs in partnership with Security Affairs Ltd, the Nigerian Army says as a responsible organisation, it believes in impacting positively on the lives of the average citizen as part of its cooperate social responsibilities and constitutional roles.

The Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Maj. Gen. Marcus Kanye made this known at the weekend in Enugu while addressing participants at the 16th edition of the Social Media Influencers seminar held at the Bridge Waters Hotel.

The seminar has as its theme, “The Evolving Role of the Social Media in Support of the Nigerian Army Non- Kinetic Line of Operations.”

The seminar which started in 2018, is one of the ways the Nigerian Army interacts with the civil populace to foster harmonious and cordial civil-military relations.

It is a continuous event that is expected to enable the Nigerian Army receive feedback on how to serve the people better.

“Because the social media has a very crucial role to play in support of the Nigerian Arms non-kinetic line of operations as well as shaping public opinion,” Kangye said.

The Nigerian Army in the last 5 years, had carried out more than 100 civil military related projects aimed at bridging the gap with the civil populace and ensuring that the army is seen in the positive light as a responsible organisation.

“We are all aware that cyberspace is the latest domain of modern warfare. Therefore, social media presents a veritable tool in influencing and shaping public opinion which is critical in deciding the outcome of battles”. Kangye stated.

There is so much that social media can do in support of Nigerian Army operations across the country.

“It is essential to note that tackling insecurity generally involves the use of kinetic and non-kinetic methods. So I make bold to inform this gathering that the Nigerian Army is making giant strides in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality in the country”. Kangye reiterated.

Therefore, the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Maj. Gen. Marcus Kangye called on media bloggers/online journalists to know and enlighten the populace on the dangers of misinformation or misinterpretation of the same for the general security of Nigeria.

