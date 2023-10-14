The One Division of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna conducted a successful operation in Hayin Tsando, the general area of Maraban Jos, Igabi local government area, Kaduna State.

Acting on credible intelligence, the troops launched a search and rescue operation.

They engaged with bandits, resulting in a firefight where they rescued six kidnapped victims, captured two AK-47 rifles, and neutralized one bandit, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army praised the troops for their dedication and urged them to maintain their efforts to eliminate criminal elements in the region.

The public has been urged to report individuals with gunshot wounds to security services.

