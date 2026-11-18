Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has said that the Nigerian Army is evolving and adopting new strategies, improving equipment availability and leveraging the experience of retired Senior Officers in order to enhance its operational effectiveness against evolving security threats.

Waidi Shaibu stated this at the maiden edition of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps (NAAC) Biennial Conference, which was combined with a reunion and pulling-out ceremony held at Nigerian Army Armoured Corps headquarters in Bauchi on Wednesday.

The COAS reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to strengthening the operational capacity of its Armoured Corps to effectively tackle insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges across the country.

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He described the conference as another milestone in his commitment to promoting knowledge-sharing within the Nigerian Army, particularly by drawing on the wealth of experience and expertise of retired senior officers to advance the institution.

According to him, the conference was one of several initiatives designed to encourage the Armoured Corps to contribute meaningfully to discussions on critical issues affecting the Nigerian Army and proffer practical solutions.

The COAS noted that the Army’s involvement in various military operations across the country had underscored the need for ingenuity, adaptability and long-term strategies to confront increasingly sophisticated security threats.

He said the conference theme, “Emerging Trends in Tank Warfare for Enhanced Counter-Terrorism and Counter-Insurgency Operations in Nigeria,” was carefully selected to generate fresh perspectives on improving military planning, training and operational effectiveness.

Waidi Shaibu explained that the conference would provide participants with opportunities to learn from past experiences, examine contemporary developments in tank warfare and identify strategies for addressing the country’s security challenges.

He added that discussions would also focus on the future development of the Armoured Corps and on ways to strengthen its relevance within the Nigerian Army’s security architecture.

The Army Chief said the initiative would help the military balance operational planning with the moral component of fighting power, while encouraging troops to remain committed to their responsibilities.

He urged officers and soldiers to embrace his directive, “Train Better to Fight Better,” stressing that improved training remained essential to achieving operational success.

Waidi Shaibu further called on the Armoured Corps and other formations to adopt the conference model by using reunions and professional engagements to tap into the knowledge and experience of retired officers.

He assured participants that the biennial conference would become a regular feature of the Nigerian Army’s calendar, holding every two years and complementing the Combat Arms Training Week.

Regarding ongoing military operations across the country, the COAS said the Nigerian Army was making significant progress in counter-insurgency operations in virtually all geopolitical zones.

He described the Armoured Corps as a critical component of the military’s efforts against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity.

Waidi Shaibu urged the Corps to sustain its achievements through effective collaboration with other military formations and security agencies.

He also acknowledged the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and the contributions of past military leaders to the continued development of the Nigerian Army.

The COAS disclosed that the Nigerian Army’s continued expansion had strengthened the structure of the Armoured Corps, which now comprises four divisions, 10 brigades, 11 reconnaissance battalions and 26 tank battalions.

He further revealed that the Army had commenced local repairs of Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) through the Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers and the Armoured Corps Repair Teams.

According to him, the ongoing repairs are expected to increase the Army’s and the Armoured Corps’ equipment inventory by more than 50 per cent of their current levels upon completion.

In his remarks, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in their efforts to address security challenges in the country.

The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Rt Hon. Muhammad Auwal Jatau, assured the military of the state government’s continued cooperation and support in maintaining peace and stability.