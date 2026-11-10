Army immotalises Ibrahim Attahiru with Calabar barracks

Nigerian Army has immortalised the late former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, with the renaming of Akim Barracks, Headquarters 13 Brigade, Calabar, as Ibrahim Attahiru Barracks.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday by the Spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Col Appolonia Anele.



According to the statement, the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt Gen Waidi Shaibu, performed the ceremony during his operational visit to Cross River on behalf of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

It was noted that the honour was in recognition of the late general’s exceptional service, exemplary leadership, and ultimate sacrifice in defence of the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, the COAS described the renaming as a deliberate act of remembrance and an enduring affirmation of the institutional values that define the Nigerian Army. He noted that the late General Attahiru exemplified courage, professional competence, discipline, and selfless devotion to duty, particularly during a challenging period in the nation’s security history when the army faced complex and evolving threats.

He added that although his tenure as COAS was brief, his commitment to operational effectiveness, personnel welfare, professionalism, and the fighting spirit of troops continues to resonate within the Nigerian Army.

General Shaibu stressed that immortalising the late COAS, who once commanded the barracks, goes beyond preserving his memory, as it established a lasting connection between the Army’s rich heritage and the responsibilities of present and future generations of military personnel.

He charged officers and soldiers of 13 Brigade to translate the honour into practical commitment through exemplary leadership, discipline, integrity, operational excellence, and stronger relationships with the communities they are sworn to protect.

He further emphasised that the legacy of General Attahiru must inspire personnel to uphold the highest standards of military conduct and contribute to building a well-trained, equipped, and highly motivated force capable of decisively discharging its constitutional responsibilities within a joint and multi-agency environment.

The statement further added that, speaking earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Nigerian Army and Commander, Joint Task Force South East Operation UDOK, Major General Ayobami Fadiero, appreciated the COAS for his unwavering commitment to troop welfare and for immortalising the late General.

He noted that the gesture would further strengthen institutional pride and boost the morale of personnel serving in the division.

It added that the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, represented by his Deputy, Dr Peter Odey, also paid tribute to the late General, describing his life as an enduring example of exemplary leadership, humility, and patriotism worthy of emulation by Nigerians, particularly military personnel.

The statement further explained that, in her remarks, the wife of the late General, Mrs Fatima Attahiru, expressed appreciation to the COAS and the Nigerian Army for the honour, describing it as a lasting source of pride and comfort to the family.

The ceremony was attended by senior military officers, government officials, members of the late General’s family and residents of the barracks Community.