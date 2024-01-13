The 35 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Abeokuta has turned over 176kg of Indian hemp to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). Lt. Mohammed Goni, the brigade’s spokesperson, announced this development on Saturday, indicating that the garrison commander, Col. Legborsi Nule, represented by Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Aminu, handed over the confiscated contraband to the anti-narcotics agency.

The incident involved the apprehension of one Fatai Bankole (25) by the army on January 6. Bankole was found in possession of the illicit substance during a patrol along the Imeko-Abeokuta Road in Ogun State.

Gobi quoted Nule as saying, “The army will continue to sustain efforts at collaborating with security agencies to rid the state of crimes and all forms of criminality.”

He restated the brigade’s commitment to ensuring that troops maintained high standards and professionalism at all times in discharging their duties.

The NDLEA Commandant in Ogun, Mrs Jane Odili, who received the drugs and the suspect, commended the effort of the brigade and solicited more collaboration with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PROFILE: Top 10 richest men in Africa 2024

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE takes a look at the most enterprising individuals in Africa, according to the…

How FG, Senators, contractors are handling Tinubu’s N200m palliatives — Sen Karimi

Details emerged on Sunday on how members of the National Assembly struck a deal with President Bola Tinubu to…

Bayelsa: Why we married our four-year-old child to 54-year-old man — Parents

A parent has stated why they married their four-year-old child to a 54-year-old man in…

Nigerian makes top 10 highest-earning content creators for 2023

From June 2022 to June 2023, the 50 richest content creators earned a total of…

Foul stench of Buhari’s corruption and Betta Edu

In a June 23, 2020, article titled “Sabiu Yusuf’s Fat Bank Accounts that Shocked CBN Governor” where…

Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in…