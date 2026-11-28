The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Auwalu Mahmuda, has stressed the need for stronger synergy among sister Services and other security agencies to effectively tackle contemporary security challenges in the country.

Mahmuda stated this on Friday when the new Commander of 655 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Station, Air Commodore Oluwasegun Okeniyi, paid him a courtesy visit at the Headquarters of 2 Division in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Acting Deputy Director, 2 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, the GOC said no single Service of the Armed Forces of Nigeria or security agency could independently address the nation’s security challenges, emphasising the importance of collaboration and joint operations.

He noted that the command philosophies of the Service Chiefs underscored the need for jointness among the various Services to enhance operational effectiveness in tackling security threats.

Mahmuda congratulated Okeniyi on his assumption of command and assured him that 2 Division would continue to support 655 NAF Station in carrying out its statutory responsibilities.

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He also wished the new Air Force commander success in his assignment and expressed optimism about sustained cooperation between the two Services.

Earlier, Okeniyi said he considered it necessary to visit sister Services and other security agencies following his assumption of command, beginning with the senior-most Service commander in Ibadan.

He said the visit was primarily to formally notify the GOC of his assumption of command and reaffirm his readiness to provide the necessary support to 2 Division in achieving its operational objectives.

Okeniyi reiterated his commitment to fostering cordial relations and cooperation with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to strengthen security operations.