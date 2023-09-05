The Theater Commander Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai North-East, Maj-Gen. Gold Chibuisi and other component commanders have parleyed with defence correspondents and representatives of media organisations in the North East on war against Boko Haram insurgents.

Speaking during the media parley at Maimalari cantonment in Maiduguri on Tuesday, Mai-Gen. Chibuisi said the parley’s aim was to build stronger synergy for peace to thrive in the North East Region.

He noted that the media played a non-kinetic role in the fight against Boko Haram, not just by disseminating and informing the people but also by educating and shaping the ideology of the populace.

According to him, most of the Boko Haram terrorists are tired of fighting; they are hungry and wish to abandon the negative life they have lived in the bush all through these years without hope of having a better and fulfilled life.

“Choosing to hold this parley at this crucial time is to showcase the jointness and collaboration among the military other critical stakeholders and the press in regards to our operational activities”.

“Your efforts in passing the right information, sensitising the civil populace in support of our operations as part of the peace effort constitutes the non-kinetic approach to the Counter insurgency operations”.

“This parley, is an integral part of the non-kinetic approach and this is more among other reasons why we need an improved synergy in order to achieve this together”.

“Nigeria remains the only country we have and you must therefore do everything within the law and ethics of your profession to build, nurture and sustain the peace at all cost. I implore you to take ownership of this operations through sincere reportage geared towards building and advocating for peace and not just to fulfil your editorial needs”.

The Theater commander explained that journalists should begin to ask themselves, how does this report help in building the peace in the North East ?, saying “I am aware that some of you have been reporting on the conflict since its inception and have also shared from the pains and tragedies brought upon by the activities of the insurgents and insurgency generally”.

“This is why thousands of these combatant and non-combatant members of the Boko Haram and their factions are surrendering en masse”.

He assured that, the military will not relent until the last member of the group is put out of action and a peaceful, stable and prosperous atmosphere restored to the Theatre Area of Operation.





“The military authority led by the indefatigable Chief of defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and our various Service chiefs are committed and determined to conclude this conflict in this dispensation, so that the good people of the Region would enjoys long lasting peace”.

Maj-Gen. Chibuisi enjoined the working journalists in the North-East to play their own parts through concise, verified and balanced reportage while the military will continue to do more to achieve the desired results.

