The West Africa Social Activities otherwise known as WASA among the Nigerian Army Officers and Soldiers was celebrated for the year 2023 with lots of fun at 1 Battalion barracks in Birnin-Kebbi, capital of Kebbi State.

The Commanding Officer (Rear) of the battalion, Major Mohammad M. Mustapha told newsmen shortly after the occasion that his officers and Soldiers of the battalion are well commendable as well as their professional calling is concerned.

Major Mustapha therefore urged them to remain committed and dedicated to their duty, saying this is what Soldiers aspiration is all about, adding that his Soldiers are up and doing in their duties to ensure they keep their environment safe and to keep the country together.

He said the West Africa Social Activities (WASA) is an old age Military tradition to showcase the rich cultural heritage of all Military personnel displaying their various rich culture by bringing the entire barrack community together in a relax atmosphere in aspiration to God Almighty for the achievements and accomplishments of the year 2023.

“This year WASA, as you can see for yourself, is a way to showcase the support we are enjoying from the community, wives and families of my Soldiers in this battalion because they have done so much this year and we appreciate them.”

The 2023 WASA in 1 battalion, was rounded up by cultural dances of various tribes among Soldiers and their families, commissioning of the remodeling battalion head office and the commissioning of the remodeling sporting arena among other activities.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE