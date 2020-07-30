Army evacuates remains of late Lieutenant to Military hospital

The Nigerian Army has evacuated the remains of Lieutenant, Babakaka Shehu Ngorgi who was killed by a trooper of the Nigerian Army serving in 202 Battalion of 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama, Borno State.

In a statement issued by the Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa on Thursday said the trooper went beserk at about 1030 hours on the 29th of July 2020 and fired at an officer (a Subaltern) which led to his death.

The statement said that the remains of the late officer were taken to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.

The statement noted that the ‘incident happened when the soldier approached the officer who was standing in front of the Unit’s Headquarters making a phone call.

“The soldier has been arrested, is in custody undergoing investigation. The general situation in the unit is calm.

The investigation disclosed that the investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

“The family of the deceased has already been contacted. The Nigerian Army sympathizes and condoles with the family at this trying moment, and pray to the Almighty God to repose the soul of the departed and grant his family and other loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. May his gentle soul rest in peace.