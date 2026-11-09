Army discovers suspected bandit’s corpse in Old Oyo Park

Troops of the Nigerian Army have recovered an AK-47 rifle and discovered the corpse of a suspected bandit during operations in Old Oyo National Park.

This is contained in an operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

The report said troops, operating under Operation IGBO DANU II alongside hybrid forces, engaged suspected bandits on Saturday.

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It added that the suspected bandits fled upon sighting the advancing troops.

The troops recovered an AK-47 rifle with registration number 14907, an empty magazine and a Dane gun.

“During a follow-up operation on Sunday, the troops discovered the corpse of a suspected bandit.



“They also destroyed temporary shelters suspected to have been used as hideouts by the bandits,” the report read in part.



The report said troops continued to search the area, with no further contact recorded.



It added that the operation formed part of ongoing efforts to deny criminal elements safe havens and strengthen security within the operational area.