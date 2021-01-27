Army deploys 300 female combat soldiers to man Abuja-Kaduna highway

The Nigerian Army has deployed 300 female soldiers to tackle the insecurity along Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Kaduna, Major-General Usman Mohammed, on Wednesday said 300 female soldiers from the Nigeria Army Women Corps had been redeployed to provide the security on the highway.

However, he said that the first batch of 100 female soldiers are on the ground and would start work before the arrival of the other female soldiers.

According to him, the female soldiers were trained in combat and fully armed to man the highway which had become a nightmare to motorists plying the road.

General Mohammed added that the Kaduna-Abuja highway is now safer from what it used to be as the level of kidnapping and banditry have reduced to the barest level.

He thanked the state government for the accommodation provided to the female corps saying, since the commencement of military operations on the highway, the state had been supportive.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed hope that with the deployment of the female soldiers, the insecurity along the highway will soon be a thing of the past.

He expressed gratitude to the military for deploying the troops and assured them of the continued support of the Kaduna State government.

