THE Chief of Army Staff, Major General T.A. Lagbaja, on Saturday teed off the 2023 Golf Tournament at the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army in Ibadan, saying that the game is a representation of his commitment to ensuring that army troops, personnel and community are physically fit and mentally robust.

This, he said, would depict the troops and personnel as part of a proficient, professional and reliable Army which represents his mission and vision.

The tournament, which marked the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2023, was held at the Tiger Golf Club, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Odogbo, Ibadan.

Present at the tournament were senior military and paramilitary officers, as well as civilians.

The COAS, who was represented at the event by the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Parker Udiandeye, also said that the tournament is “to project the new ethos of the Nigerian Army which is to ensure that we are not only physically fit, we are mentally fit and we are a reliable military that is proficient and professional.”

He said that beyond the celebration, the Nigerian Army Day is also historical.

“To achieve these vision and mission, we need a physically and mentally robust set of persons to run the system. We need them to be active, win battles and be victorious for the Nigerian nation,” the COAS’s representative said.

Assuring Nigerians on their expectations concerning security issues, General Lagbaja said that with the new democratic administration leadership in the country and the Nigerian Army, “we will live up to the expectations of Nigerians as a military force.”

