Army confirms clash between soldiers, armed youths in Imo, number of casualties uncertain

Latest News
By Johnkennedy Uzoma-Owerri
Army soldiers youths Imo,army GOC 3 Division warns, army, Military speak on viral, Osun 2022: Soldiers
The Nigerian Army on Monday confirmed a clash between its personnel from the 34 Artillery Brigade and armed youths at Izombe in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.
Tribune Online gathered that the incident happened on Monday after soldiers were drafted to the community to checkmate youth restiveness in the area.
It was learnt that the armed youths had two days ago allegedly attacked and killed a truck driver, which prompted increased patrol of the areas by the soldiers.
However, the youths were alleged to have attacked the patrol team, which resulted in a heavy shooting in the area.
When contacted on the incident, the spokesman of the 34 Artillery Brigade,  Obinze, Captain Joseph Akubo, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview but denied any invasion of the community by soldiers.
He said that it was the youths that attacked the soldiers who were on patrol duty following increased criminal activities in the area.
Akubo said he’s yet to ascertain the casualty figure after the incident.
He said: “The soldiers were on routine patrol in the area when they came under attack by the armed youths.
“Two days ago, a truck driver was killed and following other criminal activities, there was the need for increased patrol.  So as the soldiers were on normal exercise, they came under attack.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

Ayu shuns Benue PDP governorship/parliamentary campaign

Latest News

Sunlight empowers fashion entrepreneurs at Lagos Fashion Week

Latest News

Okotie faults presidential candidates’ campaign promises

Latest News

New NLS Survey will identify really poor Nigerians, help govt plan adequately ― NBS

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More