Army confirms clash between soldiers, armed youths in Imo, number of casualties uncertain

The Nigerian Army on Monday confirmed a clash between its personnel from the 34 Artillery Brigade and armed youths at Izombe in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident happened on Monday after soldiers were drafted to the community to checkmate youth restiveness in the area.

It was learnt that the armed youths had two days ago allegedly attacked and killed a truck driver, which prompted increased patrol of the areas by the soldiers.

However, the youths were alleged to have attacked the patrol team, which resulted in a heavy shooting in the area.

When contacted on the incident, the spokesman of the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Captain Joseph Akubo, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview but denied any invasion of the community by soldiers.

He said that it was the youths that attacked the soldiers who were on patrol duty following increased criminal activities in the area.

Akubo said he’s yet to ascertain the casualty figure after the incident.

He said: “The soldiers were on routine patrol in the area when they came under attack by the armed youths.

“Two days ago, a truck driver was killed and following other criminal activities, there was the need for increased patrol. So as the soldiers were on normal exercise, they came under attack.”