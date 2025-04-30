Army commends FG, De-Haryor on mass metering in barracks

The Nigerian Army has commended the Federal Government and De-Haryor Global Services for significant progress in the ongoing nationwide mass metering initiative across military barracks, aimed at enhancing power supply and optimising energy consumption management.

The project, commissioned by the Federal Government to improve electricity accountability in barracks, was inaugurated by the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, in March 2023 at Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos.

In a letter to the project contractor, De-Haryor Global Services, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. O.O. Oluyede, praised the progress of Phase One, noting “improved hours of power supply” and positive impacts on energy management in beneficiary barracks.

Signed on behalf of the Army Chief by Major General A.A. Fadayiro, the letter highlighted the near completion of Phase One, which covers installations in Lagos (Ikeja), Enugu (Abakpa), Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, and selected barracks in Abuja. Authorities have urged the contractor to expedite work on subsequent phases.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of De-Haryor, Engineer Ashade Olatunbosun, acknowledged initial financial hurdles, citing delayed fund disbursements that slowed early mobilisation.

However, he reported “considerable momentum,” with thousands of smart meters now installed to improve transparency, billing accuracy, and energy efficiency. Despite challenges, the project has generated ₦769.1 million in revenue between August 2024 and April 2025, underscoring its operational success.

Olatunbosun attributed this success to the Army’s “strong satisfaction” with the execution quality, which has prompted discussions to expand metering to additional military facilities.

“This marks a milestone in modernising Nigeria’s energy infrastructure, particularly within public institutions,” Olatunbosun stated, reaffirming his commitment to partnerships that drive sustainable growth and accountability.

The initiative reflects broader efforts to address power deficits in critical sectors while fostering fiscal discipline through advanced metering solutions.

