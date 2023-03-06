Olakunle Maruf – Sokoto

The Nigerian Army has instituted investigations into the unfortunate incident of a soldier, who killed his colleagues and himself at Forward Operations Base (FOB) Rabbah, Sokoto State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, and made available to newsmen on Monday.

Recalled that the sad incident occurred Sunday evening at the FOB, where troops were deployed for Internal Security Operations.

The statement said the circumstances leading to the incident could not be immediately ascertained, as the soldier who killed his colleagues also shot himself immediately, terminating his own life.

“The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division Nigerian Army, who also doubles as the Commander Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji Major General Godwin Mutkut and other senior officers have visited the location, where he commiserated with troops for losing their colleagues in such an unfortunate situation.

“He urged them to be their brother’s keepers and report any anomaly observed amongst their colleagues in order to forestall such incidents. He also encouraged them to remain calm and committed in the discharge of their duties.

“The authorities of the Nigerian Army are deeply concerned about this unusual and ugly development and have therefore instituted a Board of Inquiry (BOI) to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident. It is envisaged that the findings of the BOI will help forestall such ugly and bizarre occurrences in the future,” he added.

