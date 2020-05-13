Army Captain, others abducted, N20 million ransom demanded

An Army Captain and three others were on Tuesday kidnapped along Auga/Akunnu road in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to a source, the abductors had contacted the families of the victims, demanding N20 million for their release.

The source also disclosed that the hoodlums did not pick any item from the vehicle but left the doors of the vehicle open after taking the victims away.

The Captain, identified as D. Gana, was said to be coming from Abuja with three others when the incident happened.

The kidnappers were said to have stopped the vehicles on the highway and dragged them into bush.

The source, however, said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ikare Division immediately deployed men of the state police command from the division to the scene of the incident only to meet the abandoned vehicle.

It was learnt that men of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Akure, mobilised to the area to comb the bush so as to rescue the officer and others and also apprehend the culprits.

Confirming the abduction, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the incident happened along Auga/Akunnu road around 4.00 a.m. on Tuesday.

He explained that the command had been briefed while the state Police Commissioner, Undie Adie, had ordered detectives from the command to search the forest in the area.

The PPRO said an intensive investigation on the incident had begun and enjoined anybody with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the kidnappers to forward same to the police for onward action.