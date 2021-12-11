Army arrests vigilante commander for allegedly aiding banditry

THE Nigerian Army said it has arrested the commander of a vigilante group in Kaduna State, Aminu Sani, for allegedly aiding bandits in the state and its environs.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, who announced the arrest, said troops of the Nigerian Army attached to the Operation Thunder Strike and Whirl Punch arrested the suspect also known as Bolo for allegedly aiding banditry.

Onyeuko said a bandit arrested on December 3, 2021, at Paka community in Igabi Local Government Area of the state told the military that Bolo was aiding ban- ditry. According to him, the general security situation in the Operation Thunder Strike/ Whirl Punch theatres was relatively calm within the period in focus, adding that a few incidents of security concern were recorded.

He said in the course of the operations within the period, troops intercepted and arrested criminal elements as well as recovered arms and ammunition.

“Notably, on 3 Decem- ber 2021, troops arrested a notorious armed bandit at Paka community in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State, who revealed that the head of vigilantes in Rigasa aids armed banditry and is involved in some attacks and kidnap incidents in the environment.

“Other incidents with significant results were recorded at Hayin Gada and Rugan Alhaji Ori villages in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State,” the statement declared.

On December 9, 2021, members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in the state staged a protest over the arrest of their commander, Aminu Sani, popularly known as Bolo.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!