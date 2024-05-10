Nigerian Army (NA) has arrested personnel for illegal possession of ammunition and explosives at the Borno Express Terminal in Maiduguri, Borno.

This was disclosed in a statement by Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations.

The arrest, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, was carried out during a routine search operation by the Military Police K9 Team in the State.

The soldier, Lance Corporal Mubarak Yakubu was found in possession of 756 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and four 36 hand grenades, ingeniously concealed within a small bag of rice.

“This arrest underscores the Nigerian Army’s zero-tolerance policy towards any form of illegal activity or contravention of military regulations by its personnel,” it said.

According to the statement, preliminary investigation revealed that the soldier had been de-inducted from active theatre operations in March 2024 and was undergoing de-induction training at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry.

It said the soldier was on a welfare pass from Jaji to Kaduna and Adamawa from April 30, 2024, to May 13, 2024, when the arrest took place, just as the Army authority assured the public that it would continue to act decisively to maintain discipline within its ranks and ensure the security of all Nigerians.

“The soldier in question is currently in custody and a thorough investigation has commenced to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding this incident and to apply the appropriate disciplinary measures.

“This proactive measure by the Military Police K9 Team reflects the Nigerian Army’s relentless vigilance and its proactive approach to enforcing compliance with military laws and regulations,” the statement added.

