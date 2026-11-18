The Nigerian Army has arrested a suspected ammunition supplier and recovered 300 rounds of ammunition hidden in a sack of beans in Kogi State.

The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Umaru Muhammad, was arrested at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, by troops of the Atsawa Blocking Force working with local vigilantes.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, said the arrest followed intelligence reports about the movement of suspected ammunition supplies.

A search of the suspect reportedly led to the discovery of 300 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition concealed in a sack of beans.

The Army said the sack was used to disguise the transportation of the ammunition as an ordinary commercial consignment.

Preliminary interrogation reportedly showed that the ammunition was meant for two individuals identified as Gimba and Dare, who were said to live in Gori Village along the River Niger corridor in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to the Army, the two individuals were described as local vigilantes, raising concerns about the possible use of community security structures by criminal ammunition suppliers.

However, the military said the claims were still subject to investigation.

Other items recovered from Muhammad included a Bajaj motorcycle, a mobile telephone and ₦30,500.

The suspect is currently in military custody as investigators work to establish the extent of the alleged supply network and identify others connected to the transaction.

The Army said the arrest was part of its efforts to disrupt the supply of weapons, ammunition and other materials used by terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

It urged residents to report suspicious movements, especially the transportation of concealed weapons and prohibited items, to security agencies.

The military also reaffirmed its commitment to intelligence-led operations and collaboration with local security groups to dismantle criminal networks and improve security across the country.