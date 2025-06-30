Army arrests 46 suspects, destroys 23 illegal refining sites in Niger Delta

The Nigerian Army, six division, Port Harcourt has announced the arrest of 46 suspects in its ongoing crackdown against oil theft, pipeline vandalism and associated crimes in the Niger Delta Region.

The army also destroyed 23 illegal refining sites in Niger Delta in the operations conducted across the region with other security agencies between 9 – 29 June 2025.

Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lt. Col. Danjuma Jonah, in a statement, added that troops also recovered over 30,000 litres of stolen products across the region.

The statement has it that in Bayelsa State, around Biseni Community, Adibawa in Yenagoa Local Government Area (LGA), “nine big pots, 16 drum pots, four receivers and four drum coolants were destroyed with over 6,000 litres of stolen crude recovered.

“Troops also apprehended two suspected criminals in possession of two locally fabricated pistols with 9mm rounds at Otueke in Ogbia LGA”.

It added that in Rivers State, around kilometre 45 general area of Degema LGA, 6 illegal refining sites were uncovered, with over 5,000 litres of stolen crude confiscated.

Lt. Col. Danjuma said; “Additionally, at Kula 1 general area in Akuku-Toru LGA, an illegal refining site was taken out, with four cooking ovens, four receivers, and four drums filled with over 2,500 litres of stolen Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) handled appropriately.

“Four suspected oil thieves were arrested in connection to the malfeasance. Also, clearance operations conducted along the Imo River, led to the destruction of six illegal refining sites, 32 drum pots, nine drum receivers, 10 sacks with over 2,000 litres of crude oil recovered around Obuzor and Okoloma general areas in Ukwa West and Oyigbo LGAs of Abia and Rivers States respectively.

“Similarly, in Akwa Ibom State, troops raided a warehouse at Ukanafun LGA, where 131 nylon bags filled with over 3,930 litres of stolen products were recovered. Relatedly, at Ebughu area in Mbo LGA, troops intercepted seven 30 litre jerricans filled with over 300 litres of illegally refined AGO.

“Meanwhile, in Delta State, at Kwale in Ndokwa East LGA, troops discovered a store at a tanker park along Asaba expressway, where 150 sacks filled with over 3,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

“Troops also intercepted a vacuum truck with Registration Number Delta LEH 167 SP loaded with stolen crude at Yanga market road Oleh in Isoko North LGA. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled.”

