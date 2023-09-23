The Commander, 4 Special Forces, Doma Nasarawa state, Major General Hilary Nzan, has commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen TA Lagbaja, for providing the Nigerian Army with the required leadership and support at all times.

Major General Nzan gave the commendation during the closing ceremony of the Operations Planning Cadre for Officers of 4 Special Forces command at the 401 Officers Mess in Makurdi.

“I wish to most humbly thank immensely the Chief of Amy Staff, Lt Gen. TA Lagbaja for always providing us with the needed leadership and support in all ramifications in carrying out our assigned tasks.

“Let me use this opportunity to inform you that our professional conduct and service delivery must remain in line with the Command Philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff in pursuance of our constitutional roles.

“Our state of discipline, fighting efficiency dedication and loyalty to the constitution must be above board, I, therefore, implore you all to uphold the cherished norms and traditions of the Nigerian Army and your respective services to embark on virtues that will positively project our image in general,” Major General Nzan said.

The Commander expressed his sincere appreciation to the facilitators for their invaluable contributions and for availing the officers with their wealth of experience throughout the cadre.

He also commended all participants for their active participation which made the cadre lively and intellectually stimulating.

“It gives me immense joy and a sense of fulfillment to state that for the past five days, we have witnessed a cadre which has been quite exciting and thought-provoking.

“You will agree with me that the presenters have been quite brilliant in their presentations while the participants have made useful contributions that have enriched the cadre.

“I was very much impressed with the level of contributions and discussions that ensued after each presentation.

“As earlier explained, the cadre was basically designed to broaden officers’ perspectives on contemporary issues affecting us as military men and as stakeholders of the larger security architecture of the country.





“There is no doubt that you have enriched your knowledge through the variety of lectures, presentations and practical exercises given by various resource persons,” he said.

He explained that the lecturers focused precisely on Leadership, Operational Planning, Manoevrist approach to warfare, amongst others, which were topics that the officers would deal with daily in the conduct of their duties throughout their careers.

He disclosed that it was his expectation that the diverse issues discussed and lessons learned in the cadre

would be put to use in the performance of their duty for the overall benefit of the Nigerian Army, other security services and agencies.

He pointed out that it was only when that was achieved that their five-day workshop would be well justified.

The commander congratulated the Organising Committee and every person who relentlessly contributed towards the overall success of the cadre.

The high point of the workshop was the presentation of certificates and souvenirs.

