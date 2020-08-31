ARMTI trains Kwara farmers on climate change adaptation

AGRICULTURAL and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI) in collaboration with Faridam Precision Nigeria Ltd has trained no fewer than 26 farmers from Ilorin, Kwara State on militating against climatic change in agricultural production.

The training which was sponsored by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was aimed at empowering farmers on the skills needed to mitigate the effect of climate change in improving the productivity and profitability of agricultural production.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Executive Director of ARMTI, Dr. Olufemi Oladunni, represented by Mr. J.A Raji said that the programme was designed to empower farmers on strategies to adapt to and militate against the adverse effects of climate change on Agric production.

He assured the participants that Farydam Precision Nigeria Ltd has the capability to impact useful knowledge boost food production in spite of the adverse effects of climate change in Nigeria.

Oladunni admonished trainees to participate actively in all segments of the programme in order to maximise the benefits.

Also speaking, Lead Consultant of Faridam Precision Nigeria Ltd represented by Dr. Oluwafemi Olabanji said that the programme was borne out of government’s desire to equip farmers in Kwara State with relevant skills on militating against climatic change in Agricultural production.

According to him, the practice of smart farming was needed now more than ever before to drive and transform agriculture to boost food production in the country.

Participants during the training were tutored on Hydroponics, Aquaponics and Smart Water Management and Digital Farming.

Meanwhile, participants were empowered with starter packs to practice the ideas gained from the training.

The beneficiaries of the programme lauded the Federal Government for organising the training at a time like this, when farmers are faced with climatic change challenge such as irregular rainfall.

