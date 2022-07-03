ARMTI concludes agripreneurship training for new generation farmers

Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Ilorin, Kwara State has just concluded a five-day training programme for selected 40 youths from states in the country on the basics of agripreneurship.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the training programme, the executive director of the institute, Dr. Olufemi Oladunni, said that the aim was to position the youth to engage in agribusiness as an alternative to the elusive white collar jobs.

He also said that the training programme was expected to make the beneficiaries overcome graduate unemployment problems in the country.

Represented by head, Training Department of the institute, Dr. Abdulrazaq Yahaya, the ARMTI boss said that the institute would continue to equip youths with requisite skills and empowerment to unlock huge potentials in agribusiness.

He also said that the programme for the 40 youths was the first in the series of tuition-free agripreneurship trainings by the institute.

“It was, particularly, focused on selected youths, who applied in response to ARMTI online call for application.

“The basics of agripreneurship was well imparted into them to position them to engage in agribusiness as an alternative to white collar jobs and overcome the graduate unemployment problems in the country.

“Being youths, ICT component as it affects agriculture, was also a major component,” he said.

