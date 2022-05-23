Armed thugs attack Oyetola’s campaign trail in Gbongan

The Osun State governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola’s political campaign trail turned bloody on Monday when his convoy was violently attacked by armed hoodlums in Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government Area of the state.

More than 22 members of the Osun State Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) were attacked by hoodlums who broke the windows of their vehicle and gave them a hot chase in a bid to harm them. Some journalists were injured in the process.

The incident happened around 5.30 pm on the day.

More vehicle windscreens and windows were damaged and the occupants in the affected vehicles were injured.

Armed with weapons like broken bottles, axes, machetes, iron rods, knives and other sharp objects, the thugs organised themselves into a formidable group to unleash terror on the campaign trail.

The attack lasted for about 20 minutes before the intervention of the security operatives in the convoy of the governor in Arapajo area of the town. About eight vehicles were affected.





Earlier during the day, the Olufi of Gbongan, Oba Adetoyese Oyeniyi, commended the governor for an impressive record in less than four years, adding that “your reelection is our collective project here in Gbongan.”

Oyeniyi said it was necessary for Governor Oyetola to return to consolidate on the good works he had done since assuming office in November 2018.

“I say it everywhere I have the opportunity to speak that you have done so much, and I’m grateful to God for helping you this far. It is a must that you consolidate the good works you’ve done, and that is why another four years is necessary.

“We know your desire to govern Osun is not for selfish gains or interest and that is why your reelection is our collective project here in Gbongan”, Oba Oyeniyi said.

Also, the Alayegun of Ode Omu, Oba James Bolanrinwa Alabi Oladipupo, on his part, described Governor Oyetola as a fulfilment of God’s promise to Osun, adding that his performance in three-and-a-half years showed that he was raised to fix Osun.

According to him: “Those who are observant will know that there have been tremendous and significant changes in Osun since he became governor, and he will do even better if trusted with the mandate again.”

The president of Ode-Omu Descendant Association and a retired civil servant of the state, Akin Olaniyi, who described Oyetola as a “private sector administrator and financial wizard”, lauded him specifically for looking into the plight of workers in the state, among other things.

In Orile-Owu, the Olowu of Orile-Owu, Oba Daud Ajolola Akinfalabi, also pledged the readiness of the Owu community to support Oyetola’s reelection on the strength of his performance.

Oba Akinfalabi who commended the governor for running a clearly defined, participatory and all-inclusive government, registered his community’s confidence in Oyetola’s ability to consolidate on the works he had done in his first term.

While addressing a mammoth crowd at the campaign venues, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola said his performance in the last three-and-a-half years is proof of his depth in progressive ideology.

Oyetola, who reiterated that he is in government to serve, called on citizens to support his drive and aspiration to collectively fix Osun.

“You handed me the mandate as your governor four years ago, and through the help of God, I did not disappoint you. I trust that you are not going to deviate this time around.

“Our works have shown that we are not neophytes in politics. In 1983, I had the privilege of sitting and interacting with Baba Awolowo, and that attests to the fact that I understand the concept of progressive governance. We are not in government to struggle for relevance, we came to serve, we came to fix Osun.

“We have taken note of other concerns, and we will attend to all in due time. But we must also remind you that this is an effort that requires collaboration. That is why we are appealing for your support, before, during and after the election, to enable us fix the state.”