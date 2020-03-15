Armed robbery: Ondo Police arrests four over robbery, killing of community leader

Police in Ondo State have arrested four suspected armed robbers who invaded the home of Bayo Arogun, a community leader in Ifon in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing him during the operation.

The four suspects paraded at the police headquarters in Akure, Ondo State capital, are Lucky Ofanyi, Daniel Okhio Godwin, Friday Billy and Femi Adesanya, who confessed to the offence, but said the deceased was killed mistakenly.

The leader of the gang, Ofanyi said the group invaded the residence of the deceased at No 1 Adebayo Orogun Close, off Express Road in Ifon, on December 21, 2019, adding that their mission was to rob him, but the situation turned awry when he made a charge towards them.

He narrated that, “We scaled the fence in his compound, through the kitchen window into the house when he (Bayo Orogun) and his family were asleep.

“We went straight to his bedroom where he was sleeping with his wife. He made an effort to grab one of us be we shot him thrice, giving up immediately.”

He, however, said they were caught by detectives after they were tracked through the two mobile phones which they took from the house of the deceased during the robbery.

Speaking the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the four suspects were arrested through some intelligence gathering.

He said the armed men robbed the family of their valuables which include the sum of N25, 000, two mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money from the deceased car.

Ikoro explained that the incident was reported at Ifon police station by the wife of the deceased, Mrs Adejoke Orogun before the case was transferred to Special Anti-Robbery Squad for discreet investigation.

Similarly, a 50-year-old man, Idris Sule Shaye who was arrested by the police for unlawful possession of fresh human head and hands was also paraded by the police.

The suspect was said to have committed the offence on February 27, 2020, in Owani axis in Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Ikoro said Idris was arrested following the report made by his landlord and said “On 27 February 2020 one Ahmed Odere aka Teacher, who has a farm at Shinabole camp Owani via Idoani returned home and discovered that something was smelling badly in the house he is staying with three other tenants.

“When anybody could not explain what was smelling or where the odour was coming from, he gave the information to his landlord, Abu Abedo. The landlord later followed the teacher to the house and asked everybody living in the house to bring out their loads to enable him to find out what was smelling.

“Everybody did and nothing was found except one Idris Sule Shaye who was not present. Abu Abedo then sent a teacher and one other person to go and search for Idris Sule Shaye and bring him. They went to look for him from where he was hiding and brought him to the house”.

According to him, when the suspect, (Idris) was asked to bring out his loads to find out what was smelling and he brought out a sack bag which was discovered to contain a burnt human head and two hands.

Ikoro said, when he was interrogated, he disclosed that he was sent by one Alhasan Ishaku whose son came to inform him that his father needed human parts and that they have seen one human body at Isua and the suspect followed the boy, who was now at large to cut the head and hands of their victim.

He also stated that “on 15/12/2019 at about 0400hrs, one Rev. Ayodele Oduola Abel ‘m’ of Uro Quarters Ajowa Akoko reported at Oke-Agbe Police Station that on the said date at about OlOOhrs a gang Of Armed Robbers invaded his house and robbed him of the following items: two laptops, cash sum of Ninety Thousand Naira (N90,000.00), Nokia handset and one Toyota Sienna Bus with Reg. No SMK 13:1 AX.

“On receipt of the case from Oke Agbe Division, Detectives swung into action and arrested one Olayinka Bankole ‘m’ Aged 54 of Fajuyi Street, Ado Ekiti and Abiodun Samuel ‘m’ Aged 59′ of No. 51 Eyigaga Egbe, Kogi State, the following items were recovered from them: one Sienna bus with Reg. SMK 131 AX and one highlander SUV with Reg. No. MPA 128 AA. On interrogation, the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime and will soon be arraigned in court.”

He added that “on the 28th of February, 2020 at 1130hrs at Kajola Street off Oda Road, Akure, one Olusanya Folasade ‘f’ reported that her one-month-old baby girl by name Oluwadarasimi Olusanya was stolen by one Deborah Onuh ‘f’ of about 20years old with the ‘pretext to play with her. The suspect was later arrested at Okpoh in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State four days after the incident. The suspect confessed to the crime. She had been charged to court.”