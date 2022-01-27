Armed robbers attack, rob bullion van in Delta

Suspected armed robbers, on Thursday, reportedly attacked and robbed a bullion van belonging to a yet-to-be-disclosed bank in Delta State.

The armed-to-teeth robbers were said to have carted away an undisclosed amount of money from the van.

The incident happened along Otor-Owhe on the Ughelli-Asaba dual carriageway in Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

A witness said the robbers rained bullets on the bullion van with holes from pellets visible on the windscreen of the vehicle conveying cash.

The number of casualties could not be ascertained as of the time of filing the report just as the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, told our correspondent that he was yet not been able to confirm the incident yet.

