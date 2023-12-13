Armed robbers on Wednesday attacked two financial institutions in Ikere-Ekiti, headquarters of the Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti, reportedly killing three people.

Sources revealed that the robbers killed a bank official and two security operatives believed to be men of the state Amotekun corps.

It was gathered that the daredevil armed robbers numbering twenty stormed the town around 5:15 p.m. and carried out the attacks on the two commercial banks simultaneously.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that the robbers first attacked the Ikere command of the Amotekun Corps along Ise Road and reportedly shot some operatives before attacking the banks.

A source said that in “the well-coordinated attacks,” which lasted about 45 minutes, the armed robbers reportedly killed three people while scores sustained varying degrees of injuries.”

According to the source, the gun-wielding robbers invaded Wema Bank and Access Bank located at Odo Oja and Okeosun, respectively, and broke the security door with the aid of dynamite before entering the banking hall.

The source disclosed that the dynamite blew up the entrance doors as well as several cars parked in the vicinity of the banks.

He added that the armed robbers, who split themselves into two groups, carted away an unspecified huge sum of money.

Confirming the incident in a telephone chat with our reporter, the Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Alagbado, expressed shock at the robbery incident, describing it as unfortunate.

He said it was unfortunate that the armed robbers carried out the operations for several minutes unhindered and escaped despite the presence of military checkpoints and the Police Area Command in the town.

Oba Alagbado said he has discussed the matter with the security agents and that those who carried out the dastard act must be arrested and prosecuted.

The traditional ruler said, “It is an unfortunate incident that we do not expect to happen. The attacks were on two commercial banks. I have called the Area Commander, DPO, and DSS, and they have all assured me that the soldiers around the axis have been alerted.”

When contacted, the police public relations officer, Sunday Abutu, promised to get back to our correspondent but had yet to do so as of the time of this report.

