Armed men kill police, Okada rider, cart away 2 rifles in Warri

Suspected armed robbers, on Sunday, shot dead a policeman and a motorcycle rider in Effurun, Delta State.

They also reportedly made away with two AK-47 rifles the policeman was armed with while on the motorcycle.

The incident, which led to pandemonium, occurred at about 9:30a.m at Uti Junction in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the motorcycle rider was conveying the mobile policeman on his motorcycle when they were suddenly shot by the gunmen.

Commercial motorcycle operation is banned in most towns and cities of Delta, particularly Warri.

Sources said that the gunmen had trailed the deceased in a car before getting to the crime scene where they shot the victims and made away with the two rifles.





“The deceased policeman was carrying two rifles; one for his colleague, who was not on duty at the moment, while the other one belonged to him.

“The criminals were shooting indiscriminately into the air to scare away the residents while they zoomed off in their vehicle,” a source further noted.

Delta State Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident on Monday morning to our correspondent but said only one rifle was carted away.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Armed men kill police Armed men kill police

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Armed men kill police Armed men kill police