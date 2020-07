Armed men kidnap policewoman, daughter, four others in Kaduna

Armed men have abducted a Policewoman, her daughter and four other persons at Janruwa along Patrick Yakowa way in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

A resident of Janruwa, Salamat Garba told the Nigerian Tribune that the incident happened on Saturday when they stormed the area and started breaking into houses.

According to her, they were lucky as the armed men did not come to their street, saying, but they could hear the sounds of the marauders who were terrorising their neighbours.

Another eyewitness, Mr Babalola Mathew said, “They armed men stormed our community around past 10 pm and raided four houses, kidnapped six people, including a woman, two young female teenagers, two young men and a grown-up man.

“They picked most of the victims through the windows after shattering the window glasses and removing the burglaries. They ordered everyone out.

The victims had no option than to follow the attackers gently because they were at risk of being shot in their rooms.

“The only grown-up woman among those kidnapped was said to be a Policewoman. She heard when they were attempting to break into her house, so she ran out, not knowing that they were many outside.

“So, those waiting outside her house just picked her. Her daughter who was putting on only a small wrapper around her chest, who also followed her mother was equally taken.

“The kidnappers did not stop there, they also went inside her house to ransack the house, but her other children, a boy and another girl had run into hiding,” she narrated.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the Kaduna Police Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige could not confirm the attack but promised to get details of the incident from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the area and get back.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EXPERTS have said Nigerians should expect more coronavirus infections with attendant death may rise to hit the threshold of 10,000, even as the pandemic continues to ravage the country and other… Read Full Story

ERSTWHILE Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori has denied the allegation of ‘gross insubordination’ levelled against him by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) sequel to the directive issued to all the staff who have attained 35 years of service and 60 years of age to… Read Full Story

RESIDENTS of Lagos State may have to devise ingenious means of grappling with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as galloping inflation hits practically everything needed for daily survival in the state of excellence, especially prices of foodstuffs… Read Full Story

Seriously, I wasn’t expecting it because I didn’t really understand it. Though I knew my father was a high Chief and very important in the town in Ado Ekiti, I didn’t really know the traditional attachment of the title that he held. So, when they mooted the idea of me being a regent, I just thought it was an ordinary title in… Read Full Story

MADAM Alice Akinyele-Olumide is a rare bird, especially in an age when life is nasty, brutish and short. At age 101 which she clocked four months ago, she is still strong and active. It is sheer grace in a country where, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), life expectancy for women stands at 54 years and less for men…Armed men kidnap policewoman Read Full Story

I am not in any way different from other children who came from a challenging background. I may be able to say few things today because God has crowned my effort, not that I am better than others. It was a very tough journey but perseverance saw me through. During my university days, I can tell you that I was we… Read Full Story

HASSANA, wife of Zakawanu Garuba, late former Speaker of Edo State and her driver were on Saturday abducted on Lokoja/Okene road by unknown gunmen on their way to Auchi, Kogi State for the funeral of her husband who died in the early hours of Saturday of suspected COVID-19… Read Full Story

AFTER many months of denial, the rift between Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, came to the fore penultimate week, when the latter was stopped from moving… Read Full Story

In this interview with Ondo State Deputy Governor, Honourable Agboola Ajayi, speaks to HAKEEM GBADAMOSI on his chances in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary, the gang up against him, his plans and vision for the state if he wins the governorship race…Armed men kidnap policewoman Read Full Story

The federal and state governments have been called upon to work with other relevant stakeholders to activate the anti-same-sex law as a means to stem the rising cases of lesbianism across the country. A women rights social empowerment group, Women In Need Support Initiative (WINSI), made the call in a statement by its…Armed men kidnap policewoman Read Full Story

We are very determined to reposition the NDCC. I think the root of the problem are the years of corruption; endemic corruption. Mr President is very determined to leave a legacy of having an NDCC that is free of corruption. For me, I believe strongly that we shall achieve the objective… Read Full Story