Armed men kidnap policewoman, daughter, four others in Kaduna

Armed men have abducted a Policewoman, her daughter and four other persons at Janruwa along Patrick Yakowa way in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.
A resident of Janruwa, Salamat Garba told the Nigerian Tribune that the incident happened on Saturday when they stormed the area and started breaking into houses.
According to her, they were lucky as the armed men did not come to their street, saying, but they could hear the sounds of the marauders who were terrorising their neighbours.
Another eyewitness, Mr Babalola Mathew said, “They armed men stormed our community around past 10 pm and raided four houses, kidnapped six people, including a woman, two young female teenagers, two young men and a grown-up man.
“They picked most of the victims through the windows after shattering the window glasses and removing the burglaries. They ordered everyone out.
The victims had no option than to follow the attackers gently because they were at risk of being shot in their rooms.
“The only grown-up woman among those kidnapped was said to be a Policewoman. She heard when they were attempting to break into her house, so she ran out, not knowing that they were many outside.
“So, those waiting outside her house just picked her. Her daughter who was putting on only a small wrapper around her chest, who also followed her mother was equally taken.
“The kidnappers did not stop there, they also went inside her house to ransack the house, but her other children, a boy and another girl had run into hiding,” she narrated.
Meanwhile, when contacted, the Kaduna Police Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige could not confirm the attack but promised to get details of the incident from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the area and get back.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE