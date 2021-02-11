Armed Forces undergoing reorganisation to tackle nation’s security challenges ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Thursday, declared that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, (AFN) was being reorganised towards ending the current Insurgency activities in the country

The outgoing Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in Abuja at the resumption of the weekly Media briefing on the Military operations across the theatres in the six geo-political zones of the country

Gen. Enenche said that the changes in the Armed Forces of Nigeria ushered in new modus operandi for tackling the security challenges in the Country.

According to him, “The Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Leo Irabor, on assumption, immediately hit the ground running by conducting an operational visit to the North East.

“They have also visited some operational areas in the country to interact with troops and commanders in the field in the various theatres.

“It is aimed at ensuring that the military high command comes up with new ways and means of tackling the security challenges.

“As such “all stakeholders are requested to give maximum support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Leo Irabor,

He explained that as part of the ongoing registration, the Acting Director of Media Operations Brig. Gen Bernard Onyeuko who had gone round to establish some cells in other theatres would be taking over from him

Speaking on the operations of the troops in the North-West Zone, Gen. Enenche stated that the Troops of Operations HADARIN DAJI had continued to sustain their efforts progressively, adding that the gallant troops within the period in focus carried out several land and air operations in the Zone, including “clearance and ambush operations as well as aggressive ground and aerial patrols in order to ensure the security of lives and property within the zone.”

He explained further that “In the North East Zone, the Armed Forces of Nigeria working together with other security agencies have continued to sustain the onslaught against the insurgents.

According to him, “within the period under review, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, on various occasions made contact and engaged some Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province criminal elements.

“In the various encounters, more terrorists’ enclaves have been destroyed along with their logistics facilities and scores of their fighters neutralized through ground and air strikes at different locations in the North East Zone.”

He said that Troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies operating in the North-Central Zone of the Country were also sustaining the fight against armed banditry and other criminal vices in the Zone with remarkable results.

According to him, “several combined land and air operations were conducted within the period, which resulted in the neutralization of scores of armed bandits and recovery of caches of arms and ammunition.

“As the land troops maintain aggressive fighting patrols to dominate the theatre of operation, the air component dominated the airspace with air reconnaissance activities”.

Gen Eneche further explained that in the South-South Zone, “troops of Operation Delta Safe have continued to protect and safeguard our coastal and territorial waters through intensive sea and creek patrols while the troops conducted anti-crude oil theft and anti-illegal bunkering operations as well as other anti-illegal maritime activities, and in the process, deactivated several illegal refining sites within the period in focus.

He added that in the course of the operations, large quantities of stolen crude oil and illegally refined AGO as well as some equipment were recovered.

Speaking on the situation in the South-West Zone, the coordinator said that the troops had sustained their efforts in the fight against pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft as well as other economic saboteurs through raids and arrests within the period.

According to him, “consequently, several pipeline vandals and smugglers were arrested and handed over to appropriate prosecuting authorities for necessary action,” just as several bags of foreign parboiled rice and illegally smuggled items and vessels were seized.

