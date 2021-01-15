Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Sanwo-Olu commends nation’s security officers

Latest News
By Bola Badmus - Lagos
Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday hailed all officers in the military, Nigeria Police and the legion for their efforts in protecting the country against external aggression and keeping the peace internally.

The gave this commendation while speaking at the year 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day parade and wreath-laying ceremony at the Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), saying Nigerians should be thankful to God for this year’s ceremony holding despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu, while applauding the organisers of the programme, said despite the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and other parts of the world, they could keep up with the yearly ritual while adhering to safety protocols.

“It is usually a yearly ceremony and we are thankful that this year’s ceremony could still be observed.

“I want to congratulate and commend all of our officers in the military and also the Nigerian Police, but more especially men of the Legion and everybody that has participated in this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance ceremony, the parade, men on guard and everything.

“I think it has been a testimonial and it is a yearly ritual that we are thankful to God that we can still keep this year’s activity as important as it is. We were still able to observe all of the protocols and you could see that everything has gone very well. It is just a one- hour event and we are thankful for the organisers that they have been able to put this together again,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day laid the wreath at the arcade and also released white pigeons and balloons into the air.

The State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Mrs Folasade Jaji; Service Commanders; State Chairman of Nigeria Legion and other dignitaries also laid the wreath during the ceremony in memory of the falling heroes.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded… Armed Forces Remembrance Day  Armed Forces Remembrance Day

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories.. Armed Forces Remembrance Day

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CLICK HERE FOR A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR WEAK ERECTION AND PREMATURE EJACULATION WITHIN 30DAYS. SAFE AND EFFECTIVE

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Air Task Force hits Boko Haram’s camp again, kills several fighters, destroys…

Latest News

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Gombe gov calls for support to families of…

Latest News

New Oyo CP assumes office, seeks constant credible information from residents

Latest News

Lagos’ll give Ndubuisi Kanu befitting burial, Sanwo-Olu assures

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More