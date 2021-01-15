Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Gombe gov calls for support to families of nation’s fallen heroes

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has praised the gallantry and sacrifice of the nation’s fallen heroes and those in service, saying his administration will continue to assist security agencies in maintaining law and order in the state.

The Governor also joined to perform the wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the nation’s fallen heroes who paid the supreme prize in defence of the country’s territorial integrity.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after leading dignitaries in the wreath-laying ceremony, Governor Inuwa Yahaya called on the citizenry to continue to show solidarity and support to the living and fallen heroes as well as their families to boost their morale.

Other dignitaries who joined the Governor in the laying of the wreaths at the symbiotic tomb of the unknown soldier, included the State Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo and the State Acting Chief Judge, Justice Muazu Pindiga.

Others are Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Maikudi Shehu, Commander of the 301 Artillery Regiment, Major J. David, Emir of Gombe, represented by the district head of Jalo Waziri, Commissioner of Internal Security and the State Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Gombe State chapter as well as the representative of the widows of the ex-servicemen.

The Gombe State Governor also performed the symbolic release of white pigeons to symbolize peace, freedom, sovereignty and prosperity of the nation.

It will be recalled that Governor Inuwa Yahaya had on Thursday, 14th January, launched the 2020/2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Emblem Appeal Fund during which he announced a donation of 5 million naira on behalf of his government and another 1 million naira as a personal contribution to support the families of the ex-servicemen.

Special prayers were offered by both Christian and Muslim military clerics for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes and for the peace of Gombe state and the nation in general.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya equally inspected the guard of honour mounted by officers and men of the 301 Artillery Regiment at the Pantami township stadium as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General

(Press Affairs) Government House.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Armed Forces Remembrance Day Armed Forces Remembrance Day

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Armed Forces Remembrance Day Armed Forces Remembrance Day

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE