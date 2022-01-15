Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Do more for soldiers, families, PDP tells FG

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has saluted members of the Nigerian Armed forces for their courage, loyalty, sacrifice and resilience in defending the dear nation, particularly in the face of resurged insecurity in the last six years.

In a statement issued by Debo Ologunagba, its National Publicity Secretary Saturday, the main opposition party acknowledged the bravery and patriotism of our gallant soldiers in the frontlines, “who despite the daunting challenges, daily put their lives on the line, with many paying the supreme price for the unity and security of our country.”

The party observed that Remembrance Day presented the government the occasion for sober reflection to get more committed towards internal security and the fight against terrorism in our country, particularly in limiting the extent of avoidable danger which our military is exposed to daily.

The PDP demanded that the government should take steps to provide the nation’s military with adequate equipment as well as improve on the welfare of troops to ensure effectiveness in their duty to the nation.

“Our Party urges the government to ensure the wellbeing of the families of our fallen heroes who gave their lives for our nation. Their families and loved ones should not be allowed to continue to suffer,” the statement said.

PDP urged Nigerians to continue to support and pray for the armed forces in their onerous task of protecting the country, adding that Nigerians should also continue to supplicate for the unity of the nation.

