Armed Forces Commission Bill, invitation to anarchy ― Coalition

The Parliament Watch, which is a coalition of no fewer than 200 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), on Tuesday, unanimously rejected the proposed Armed Forces Commission Bill, describing it as an “invitation to anarchy.”

The coalition led by Comrade Ogenyi Okpokwu, gave this stand in a communique issued at the end of a one-day Town Hall meeting held in Abuja.

In a communique signed by Comrade Danelsi Momoh, Comrade Kabir Dallah and two others, the CSOs said the National Assembly had not shown interest of the nation at heart after the bill scaled first reading on the floor.

The bill, according to the group, is “retrogressive and an attempt to undermine the powers of the President as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.” noting that the federal parliament was acting against the interest of the country and heating up the polity for anarchy.