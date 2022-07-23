Armed cultists kill Osun traditional ruler’s son 

Suspected cultists have killed the son of the traditional ruler in Ofatedo in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State, Yinusa Okunloye in the early hours of Saturday.

The traditional ruler and Olofa of Ofatedo, Oba Abdulahi Okunloye was said to be in his residence with the deceased when the incident happened.

The deceased was reportedly called outside the residence by the cultists around 12.a.m before he was shot in the chest.

He was also said to have begged the attackers for his life before he was killed.

The development, according to sources, has thrown the entire community into a state of confusion as people stood in twos and threes to discuss the saddened incident.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Eyewitness said they had earlier sighted the attackers around 8am in a vehicle with guns.

Reacting to the development, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She explained that a group of suspected cultists numbering three invaded Olofa street, Ofatedo and called Okunloye out of his room and shot him in his chest.

According to her, the prince later died and his remains have been deposited at UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Opalola however promised that police would get to the root of the matter but stated that no arrest had been made for now.