‘Ariwoola will bring competence, integrity to bear on Nigeria’s judicial system’

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), DAKA Foundation, Dr kazeem Adesina Abidikugu, has expressed optimism that the new Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will bring to the apex judicial position, the competence and integrity that hallmarked his career.

Abidikugu, a United Kingdom-based Medical Consultant and an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, expressed optimism while congratulating the new Acting CJN, who is also an Alumni of the prestigious OAU in a statement on Wednesday.

According to him: “I congratulate Justice Olukayode Ariwoola on his elevation to the topmost judicial position in Nigeria with his appointment as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“It gladdens my heart that a Yoruba man, from Oyo State, from Iseyin local government area in Oke-Ogun geopolitical of the state, also an alumnus of my alma mater attained the topmost judicial position.

“His over four decades judicial career has been hallmarked by competence, integrity and deep understanding and interpretation of the law effectively and efficiently.

“I am confident, judging by the brilliant professional records of Justice Ariwoola, he is going to contribute appreciatively towards the development of the judicial system and the country as a whole.

“On behalf of myself and the entire team of DAKA Foundation, we congratulate Justice Olukayode Ariwoola and pray that God will increase his knowledge and prowess in discharging his new responsibility as the country’s head of Judiciary.”

