Ariwoola must vacate office as CJN, CSOs insist​​

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under the aegis of the Coalition of Civil Societies of Nigeria (CCSN) have again demanded the resignation of Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Olukayode Ariwoola.

The groups had embarked on a peaceful protest to the Supreme Court but were forcefully dispersed by a detachment of anti-riot policemen of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Command of the Nigeria Police.

The coalition had also marched on the National Assembly in protest against what they described as the seeming partisanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The agitation for the CJN’s resignation is on the heels of the statement attributed to him at a dinner organised in his honour by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who invited him to commission the Retired Justice Mary Odili’s Auditorium in Port Harcourt last weekend.

The Coalition seeking the embattled CJN’s removal includes the Civil Society Forum of Nigeria, Nigeria Youth Development Forum, Democratic Youth Initiative, Forum for Social Justice, Movement for the Development of Democracy and Safeguard Nigeria Movement.

Others are the Alliance for People’s Welfare, Forward Nigeria Movement, Human Right Crusaders, Defenders of Democracy, Democratic Rights Assembly and Voter’s Rights Assembly.

Addressing another press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, the Coalition Team leader, Olayinka Dada, insisted that the country needs an impartial umpire to oversee the judiciary.

The coalition leader said: “Since the CJN visited Port-Harcourt for a project commissioning, the political landscape of Nigeria has witnessed a lot of unease. This is due to the partisan utterances made by CJN Olukayode Ariwoola at the event.

“Our elections are around the corner and Nigerians expect an impartial judicial officer who most likely will dispense justice where disputations occur before, during and after the polls.

“At the Port-Harcourt event, Chief Justice Ariwoola was quoted as thus: ‘That is why we should not be scared to have these men of the integrity group, and I am happy that my own governor is among them because he would try to imitate his friend and in-law because we came here to marry for my governor. So, Governor Wike will always threaten that he will call back his sister if my governor fails to play ball. That is why you see him following His Excellency because my governor is afraid of his wife being recalled.’

“These statements are enough testimony of the partisanship of the CJN in a political dispute involving his friends in a political party out of the 18 parties running for elections in 2023. Nigerians are dissatisfied and confused as to this new twist.

“As we all know, election results are often contested in courts and in many instances, end at the Supreme Court. How will the CJN allow honest dispensation of justice if the party and friends he already aligned with are interested parties in such disputes?

How will the CJN resist the temptations of influencing judgements in favour of his allies? How will his interferences in politics deescalate tension that is already building up?

“We are now at a point where Nigerians feel the gains recorded in the new electoral laws and the reforms INEC put in place may be truncated by the judiciary whose head is now fully a politician.





“We demand the CJN’s immediate resignation to save our democracy. To allow the judiciary to have a vested interest in politics is to damn representative governance which guarantees people’s choice in electing their preferred leaders.

“We can do better by guaranteeing the processes through integrity, non-partisan, credible judiciary. The CJN has shown this will not be possible with him at the helm of affairs.

2023 means a lot to our citizens and it affords everyone the opportunity to make Nigeria a pride amongst democratic nations.

“Our coalition, therefore, has outlined measures and legitimate means through which the CJN should he fail to resign will leave office. We need an impartial umpire to oversee the judiciary and these Nigerians will not compromise.”

The group further disclosed that it would organise zonal rallies to continue to seek the resignation of the CJN from its position.

“We hereby wish to invite all Nigerians to our zonal rallies commencing next week to seek the resignation of the CJN from his partisan position.”

